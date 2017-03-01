Man wanted for two robberies involving women in West Philadelphia Local News Man wanted for two robberies involving women Philadelphia Police are looking for a man they say was involved in two robberies on the same morning in West Philadelphia earlier this month.

- Philadelphia Police are looking for a man they say was involved in two robberies on the same morning in West Philadelphia earlier this month.

Both incidents occurred back on February 19th on the 500 block of North 52nd Street early that morning.

The first incident occurred around 4:00 a.m. when an unknown male entered an apartment complex on the block and attempted to enter several apartments in the building. Police say the suspect then knocked on a victim's door.

When a 67-year-old woman answered her door, the suspect pushed the door open, hitting the woman in the head. Once inside, investigators say he took a cell phone and nine dollars from the woman, before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The woman was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries to her head.

The second incident occurred later that morning around 8:00 a.m. when the suspect approached a 53-year-old woman as she walked home.

The suspect approached the victim from behind, grabbed her purse, and then fled south on 52nd Street.

During a struggle with the suspect, police say the woman fell to the ground, causing a cut to her left hand.

The suspect has been described by police as a black male between the ages of 40 and 50, with a heavy build, standing six feet tall.