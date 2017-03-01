Report: Former VP Joe Biden's son dating late son's widow Local News Report: Former VP Joe Biden's son dating late son's widow The Biden family is making headlines tonight. Beau Biden was beloved in our area. His life and death touched many. He left behind a wonderful legacy and a beautiful family.

Former Vice President Joe Biden released a statement to the New York Post Page Six supporting Beau's window Hallie and his other son Hunter.

The former vice president's statement to Page Six saying, "We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have mine and Jill's full and complete support and we are happy for them."

"It's not that uncommon." Center City psychologist Dr. B. Hibbs calls it a form of trauma bonding. It's where a couple shares an intense emotional connection through a traumatic event like the death of a loved one.

"The people you feel closest to are the people you went through that trauma with," she explained. "It doesn't mean anyone is over a grief. But they feel enormously relieved that they are able to love again."

Beau Biden, left behind his wife, Hallie, and two children when the former attorney general died from brain cancer in 2015. Months later, the 47-year-old Hunter Biden who has three daughters, separated from his wife Kathleen.

And now in a statement to Page Six, Hunter confirms the relationship with his sister-in-law.

In a statement he says "Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that's been obvious to the people who love us most."

But why do we care and is it even our business? Dr. Hibbs says it's natural to want to know how they got to this place.

"Don't judge. It's easy to judge. It's easy to gossip. But these people have obviously been through tremendous pain and they have found some comfort."