High winds impact area; 1 injured after tree falls on home

- Winds are howling in the Philadelphia area Thursday morning. A high wind warning is in effect until 10 a.m. as gusts of up to 50 mph or more threaten the area.

The high winds have already downed trees in the area, as well as power lines.

Service on SEPTA's West Trenton Line was suspended after a downed wire caused a fire.

West Trenton: Service is suspended until further notice due to Peco wire fire. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) March 2, 2017

A falling tree left one man injured in Clifton Heights, Delaware County after it crashed through his home.

The forecast of powerful winds has led officials to issue travel restrictions on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

All oversized commercial vehicles are banned Thursday from using the turnpike between the Reading Interchange 286 and the Delaware River Bridge. The ban also is in effect on Interstate 476 between the Mid-County Interchange 20 and the Mahoning Valley Interchange 74.

Pennsylvania Turnpike motorists are urged to reduce speeds.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX 29 for updates.