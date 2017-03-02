Tree falls on home in Clifton Heights; 1 injured

- A Delaware County man was injured this morning when a tree was knocked over into his home by strong winds Thursday morning.

The man spoke with FOX 29's Steve Keeley this morning and explained he was lying in bed when a tree branch came crashing through his window.

The window was smashed into the bedroom of the home on the unit block of Mill Street overnight.

The man suffered cuts to his face and leg, and was treated at the hospital. Fire crews also went through and cleared the home to make sure there were no hot-spots.

The man tells Steve Keeley his wife had fallen asleep on the couch watching TV and was not injured in the incident.