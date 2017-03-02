Stand Against Hate rally coming to Independence Mall Thursday

- People of all faiths will rally together to stand against hate Thursday afternoon.

Thursday at noon, a rally will be held at Independence Mall in Old City to bring all faiths together to stand against hate.

The rally will serve as a response to recent threats at Jewish Community Centers across the country, as well as the toppling of hundreds of headstones at the Mt. Carmel Jewish Cemetery.

The damage at the cemetery will cost more than $140,000 to fix.

Thursday's Rally Against Hate will be hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is expected to be in attendance.