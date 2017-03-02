Two hurt, dog killed in Mt. Laurel crash

- Police in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey are investigating what caused a crash that injured two women and killed a dog early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 7:33 a.m. near Hainesport and Ark Roads.

Police say a 40-year-old woman was driving with her dog in the car when police say she veered into oncoming traffic and struck a Nissan Rogue, driven by a 57-year-old woman, that was traveling in the opposite direction.

Both women were transported to Cooper University Hospital with serious injuries but are expected to survive.

The dog did not survive the crash.

The cause remains under investigation.