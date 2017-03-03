4 shot outside bar in East Mount Airy overnight Local News 4 shot outside bar in East Mount Airy overnight Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting outside of a bar that left four people injured in East Mount Airy.

The incident occurred on the 7100 block of Germantown Avenue around 2:15 a.m.

Police say the bar was a fight involving several people broke out inside, and those involved were lead outside before gunshots were fired.

A female bartender who tried to break up the fight was shot once in the leg. Two other men were also wounded. All three were listed in stable condition.

When police arrived they witnessed a car speeding away and followed. The car eventually crashed into a utility pole roughly six blocks away.

A man found shot six times in the torso was found in the back seat of the car. He has been listed in critical condition.

Investigators say the shooter is still at large, and they are hoping nearby surveillance footage, as well as several witness accounts, can help lead them to the suspect.