Pastor charged granddaughter's death from untreated illness

Posted:Mar 03 2017 09:03AM EST

Updated:Mar 03 2017 09:13AM EST

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WTXF) - The pastor of the Faith Tabernacle Church in Berks County has been charged in connection with the death of his 2-year-old granddaughter.

Reverend Rowland Foster is charged with failing to report a suspected case of child abuse.

His 2-year-old granddaughter, Ella, died of pneumonia in November when the parents failed to seek treatment.

Members of the Faith Tabernacle Church believe in faith healing, instead of modern medicine.

Her parents, Jonathan and Grace Foster, were charged last month.

