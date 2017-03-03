Police search for missing elderly woman with Alzheimer's Disease

- Philadelphia Police are searching for a missing elderly woman who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease.

82-year-old Anna Kellum was last seen at her home on the 6500 block of North 10th Street Friday morning around 1:00 a.m.

Anna is described as 5'5" with a thin build, hazel eyes, light brown complexion, and black curly shoulder length hair. She was last seen in her night gown.

Anyone with information on Anna’s whereabouts, please contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3388 / 3389.