Dog found dead with stab wounds, mouth taped shut

- The Pennsylvania SPCA is offering a reward after a dog died in North Philadelphia after it was stabbed and had its mouth taped shut.

The dog was found dead on the 200 block of the West Godfrey Avenue in the city's Olney neighborhood by a good Samaritan on Thursday night.

The female pit bull was found discarded in a trash bag, and investigators found that the dogs mouth had been taped shut, and it was stabbed multiple times.

The dog had identifying white marks on her nose, under her neck, and across her chest. The PSPCA is looking for help identifying the dog, and is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

“There is no question that the death of this dog was an intentional act of violence,” said Nicole Wilson, PSPCA Director of Humane Law Enforcement. “This case is particularly concerning because offenders of crimes against animals often commit acts of violence toward humans. We are pleading with anyone with information about the individual(s) who committed this horrific act to come forward.”

Anyone with information in this case should call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.