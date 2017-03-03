Authorities investigate human remains found in Camden

- Authorities in Camden, New Jersey are investigating the discovery of human remains near Pyne Poynt Park in North Camden.

The remains were found along a shoreline by a property owner and his son.

According to the prosecutor's officer, the pair called authorities when they found a skeletonized human leg, part of a skull, as well as several other small bones.

Authorities are working to identify the remains that were found, and are sending them to the New Jersey State Police and the New Jersey State Anthropologist to be analyzed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Matthew Barber at (856) 225-5166 or Camden County Police Detective Webb at (856) 757-7420.

Information may also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org