Police ID brother killed in Southwest Philadelphia shooting

- Philadelphia Police have identified the teen who was killed in a shooting that left his brother critically wounded Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 8100 block of Lyons Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found two brothers, ages 19 and 15, sitting inside of a white Hyundai Sonata suffering from gunshot wounds.

The older brother, identified as Sybrii Davis, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his stomach. He was transported to the hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The younger brother was shot once in the left side of his face. He was transported to CHOP where he was in listed critical condition.

MORE: Community reacts after man killed, teen wounded in Southwest Philly shooting

Shell casings show where the shooting started. Police say the driver tried to get away before striking a nearby light pole and shearing it in half.

Crime scene investigators searched for clues late into the night.

No arrests have yet been made and a weapon was not recovered.

Neighbors say the two boys were raised by their uncle after their mother died several years ago.

The family home is not far from the scene.

As homicide detectives search the bullet-riddled car and surrounding area for signs of the shooter, local residents are calling for action.