Two children hospitalized after drinking apple juice

Two children were rushed to the hospital with burns to their mouths and throats after drinking apple juice on Friday.

The 10-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl were at the Star Buffet and Grill when they started to become ill and vomited.

According to the boy's mother, the pair starting screaming "it burns" after ingesting the juice.

On Saturday afternoon, the children were reported to be at Hershey Medical Center in intensive care.

The boy's father stated he has, "cystic fibrosis and diabetes so the concerns are a lot worse."

Restaurant manager, Steve Weng, said his staff bought the bottled apple juice at the supermarket and poured it into cups.

Weng also noted, "the soda area is open, so I don't know if someone might have put something inside the apple juice."

Police are working with multiple state departments on the investigation and testing is being conducted to determine what was in the liquid.