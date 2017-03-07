Free Money 4 Philly Campaign kicks off at City Hall! Local News Free Money 4 Philly Campaign kicking off Tuesday! The city of Philadelphia would love to help you get free money for college. On Tuesday morning the city, along with Fox 29, will host a phone-a-thon to answer all your questions about the FAFSA application.

That’s the federal form you must fill out to be eligible for financial aid for college.

Financial aid is available and the city would like to help you find it. So, print out your forms earlier, then call 215-686-7800 between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

But even after tomorrow’s phone-a-thon ends, the campaign continues. It will help Philadelphians keep up to date with local activities and events for FAFSA support and technical assistance.

For more information on that, and to find other tools and resources to help finance college, head to www.Freemoney4philly.org or http://collegepreproundtable.org/