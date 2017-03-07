Unlicensed cab driver shot during attempted robbery Local News Unlicensed cab driver shot during attempted robbery An unlicensed cab driver is in the hospital Tuesday morning after being pistol whipped and shot during an attempted robbery.

- An unlicensed cab driver is in the hospital Tuesday morning after being pistol whipped and shot during an attempted robbery.

It all happened while he was trying to give two men a ride in West Philadelphia late Monday night.

Police say the 55-year-old victim was assaulted and shot after he picked up the two suspects. When he picked them up, one man sat in the front seat, and the other sat in the back.

Investigators say the men attempted to rob the driver, but became frustrated that the driver did not have anything or them to take. That's when the pistol whipped and shot the driver.

Investigators tracked down the man's black Cadillac sedan with Delaware plates near 52nd and Chancellor Streets.

Police say they don't have much information about the suspects, but they are hoping surveillance footage from nearby businesses can help them track them down.