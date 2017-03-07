Commissioner Ross swears in new deputy commissioners

- Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross has spent part of Tuesday morning swearing in newly appointed Deputy Commissioners.

The new Deputy Commissioners will join the others already serving under Commissioner Ross on the command staff.

Those sworn in include a few current deputy commissioners who are being promoted to a 3-star rank. Their assignments begin immediately.

Commissioner Richard Ross has promoted Deputy Commissioner of Patrol Myron Patterson to First Deputy Commissioner; the former two star is now a three star Deputy.

Deputy Commissioner of Organizational Services, Christine Coulter has been elevated from a two star to a three star Deputy.

Former Chief Inspector of Special Investigations and Homeland Security, Joseph P. Sullivan has been promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Patrol Operations. He is a two star Deputy.

Former Chief Inspector of Regional Operations Command (South), Dennis M. Wilson has been promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Special Investigations and Homeland Security. He is a two star Deputy.

Former 18th District Captain Robin M. Wimberly has been promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Office of Professional Responsibility. She is a two star Deputy.