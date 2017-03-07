MISSING: Police search for missing boy, 5, and step-grandfather

- Philadelphia Police are searching for a missing 5-year-old boy and his step-grandfather who failed to return home Monday night.

Naair Thomas, 5, was reported missing after he failed to return to his home on the 3600 block of Frankford Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Monday night.

Naair lives with his step-grandfather, 60-year-old Steward Gertman, who has also not been seen. Gertman could not be reached by phone.

Naair is described as 3'0", 47 lbs. with a medium build, brown eyes, medium brown complexion, and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a red Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt, blue sneakers, and a black jacket with fur

Anyone with information on Naasir’s and Gertman’s whereabouts, please contact East Detective Division at 215-686-3243 / 3244 or call 911.