Serial rape suspect arrested in Media Borough

- Authorities in Delaware County announced have the arrest and of suspected serial child rapist in Media Borough.

The announcement came at a Press Conference held by District Attorney Jack Whelan and Chief Martin Wusinich of Media Borough Police Department Tuesday afternoon.

After an 18-month-investigation, authorities have arrested and charged, Hugh Taussig-Lux

Authorities say their investigation uncovered 12 victims, and say the Taussig-Lux would host underage parties at his apartment. At these parties investigators say he would regularly furnish alcohol, marijuana and other illegal drugs to juveniles as young as 12-years old.

Police believe there may be other victims and are asking for anyone with information about further crimes to contact them.