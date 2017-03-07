$74,000 reward offered for suspects in vandalism at Mt. Carmel Cemetery

- The reward for information regarding the suspects who vandalized a local Jewish cemetery has increased to $74,000.

Police say about 100 headstones have been vandalized at a local Jewish cemetery: Mount Carmel Cemetery in Wissinoming last week.

According to police, they got the call about the vandalism just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday February 26, from a person reporting "three headstones belonging to his relatives were damaged, due to being knocked over."

Mount Carmel Cemetery is located at Frankford and Cheltenham avenues.

Police say the cemetery was inspected and about 100 more headstones were found to be knocked over, and that it appears the crimes happened sometime after dark on Saturday.

Through their generous support, the following have donated monetary rewards for information leading to an arrest and conviction:

The Mizel Family Foundation, the Anti-Defamation League is offering a $10,000 Reward

An anonymous donor is offering a $10,000 Reward

A second anonymous donor is offering a $5,000 Reward

Councilman Allan Domb is offering a $12,000 Reward

Mayor Kenney's Office is offering a $15,000 Reward

15 th District PDAC is offering a $1,000 Reward

District PDAC is offering a $1,000 Reward Mr. Ronald Firman of Miami, Florida, and Mr. Martin Burns of Las Vegas, Nevada, are offering an $18,000 Reward

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 is offering a $3,000 Reward for information leading to an arrest “ONLY”

Anyone with information on the suspect(s) involved in this crime, please contact either:

· Northeast Detective Division – 215-686-3153/3154

· Philadelphia Police Tip Line – 215-686-TIPS (8477)

· Tips via email – tips@phillypolice.com

· Citizens Crime Commission – 215-546-TIPS (8477)