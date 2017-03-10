2 critical after shooting, crash in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP/WTXF) - Authorities in Philadelphia say a shooting has left two people seriously injured. The incident occurred near 9th and Butler Streets in North Philadelphia.

Police say two men were shot while stopped in a car around 5 p.m. on Thursday. Officials say the victims crashed into a building after driving away from the scene of the shooting.

Police say the 24-year-old driver was shot twice in his torso. Investigators say the 23-year-old passenger was shot in his torso, back and right leg. Both were taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

Officials say the shooter, who fired at least 16 shots, before they sped away from the scene in a silver car.

Police have not made any arrests. An investigation is ongoing.