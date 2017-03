- Police in Wilmington are investigating a crash involving a Christiana School District Bus that sent two students to the hospital for evaluation.

The crash occurred around 7:50 a.m. near D Street and South Heald Street.

Police say the bus was struck by a truck, and 2 students and one bus attendant were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Both students were taken to the hospital for evaluation, but are said to be okay.

Police are investigating the crash.