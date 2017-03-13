Philadelphia public schools closed Tuesday

- Philadelphia schools will be closed on Tuesday, March 14 due to inclement weather.

The district announced the closings on Monday afternoon with forecasts calling for up to a foot of snow in Philadelphia.

All District early childhood centers will also be closed. In addition, administrative offices will be closed.

Click here to track school closings around the region from Fox 29.

For the public schools, the district reports neither schools nor administrative offices will open.

Any updated information will be posted on the web and on the District's Information Hotline at 215-400-INFO (4636).

SIGN UP: Get school closings by text alert