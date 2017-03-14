Coastal flooding impacts New Jersey shore towns Local News Coastal flooding impacts New Jersey shore towns Several New Jersey shore towns are facing coastal flooding after Tuesday's Nor'easter brought heavy rain and high winds to the coast.

A Coastal Flood Warning was issued until 3 p.m. Tuesday, on the heels of the 9-10 a.m. high tide.

The tide was expected to bring 6-9 foot waves and moderate flooding to lower lying areas.

High water rescues were reported in Atlantic City, and residents in nearby Margate navigated their way through flooded roads Tuesday morning.

All areas, inland and along the coast, are likely to see a refreeze Tuesday night, including South Jersey and shore areas that received only rain during the day.High winds should be offshore by this evening.

As for wind down the shore, Seaside Heights saw gusts up to 62 mph, while Ocean City, Cape May, and even Philadelphia saw gusts approaching 50 mph.

Several shore towns also saw two or more inches of rain from the Nor'easter.