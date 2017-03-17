Police: Man shot, run over by minivan in Overbrook Local News Police: Man shot, run over by minivan in Overbrook Authorities in Philadelphia say a man has died after he was shot and then later run over by a minivan.

- PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities in Philadelphia say a man has died after he was shot and then later run over by a minivan.

The incident around midnight Thursday in the city's Overbrook section on the 1000 block of N. 68th Street

Police say the man was shot and then the minivan came along and dragged the man 100 feet before the driver stopped and realized what had happened.

Police say the driver alerted police and is not consider a suspect in the shooting.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the victim was not carrying any identification.

An investigation is ongoing.