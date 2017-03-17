Man stabbed 13 times during fight in Center City

- Philadelphia Police are investigating a stabbing in Center City that sent a man to the hospital early Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 2:10 a.m. near 22nd and Market Streets.

Police say the 37-year-old victim was involved in a fight, and was stabbed 13 times. 12 of the stab wounds were in the man's back, and one was in his ear.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Officers arrested one man at the scene and took a witness in for questioning.