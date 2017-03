- It's not even Hoagie-Fest, and people are really happy with Wawa!

The convenience store is hiring, and they will be doing a lot of it.

Wawa's looking for 5,000 new employees.

The Delaware County-based company announced Thursday that it will be launching a 3-month campaign to find new talent.

Wawa's looking to fill customer service and management level positions.

It'll host "Wawa Career Wednesdays" this month and next for people interested in positions.