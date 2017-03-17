2 homes catch fire in Avalon, 4 residents get out safely

- SKYFOX was over the scene where two homes were on fire in Avalon, New Jersey early Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 8:00 a.m. on Seagull Drive.

Firefighters could be seen putting water on two large homes, attempting to get the fire under control, as flames came from the roof of the buildings.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, as FOX 29's Bruce Gordon reports three adults and a 4-year-old boy escaped one of the homes safely. The other home was vacant.

The fire has since been placed under control.

Both homes were severely damaged.