J.C. Penney to close stores in KOP, Philadelphia Mills, Willow Grove

- Last month, J.C. Penney announced it is joining its department store rivals in pruning its store numbers in an era of online shopping.

At the time the company said that it would close 130 to 140 stores as well as two distribution centers over the next several months as it tries to improve profitability. The company said that it would also initiate a voluntary early retirement program for about 6,000 eligible employees.

The company has now released a list of stores that would be closing, including three in the Philadelphia area.

The list of closing stores includes 3 local stores, including their stores in the King of Prussia, Philadelphia Mills, and Willow Grove Malls.

Like other department stores, J.C. Penney is trying to adjust to changing shopping patterns. But it is also still recovering from a catastrophic reinvention plan under a former CEO that sent sales and profits freefalling starting in 2012. Since then, it has focused efforts on its home area, started selling major appliances again and expanded its number of in-store Sephora beauty shops.Bottom of Form