Suspect in deadly Pottstown hit and run charged

- Police in Pottstown, Pennsylvania have arrested and charged a man they say was behind the wheel of the striking vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run earlier this month.

Adam Timbario, 28, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death or injury and fabricating physical evidence.

The crash occurred back on March 3rd, when police say 24-year-old Donald Purnell was crossing Route 100 on foot, when he was struck by a Ford F150 police say was driven by Timbario.

Investigators say Timbario fled the scene without stopping, and Purnell was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Just over a half an hour after the incident, police say Timbario contacted a potential buyer for his pickup truck, and agreed to sell the truck the next day. A mechanic was contacted by the potential buyer to review the damage. The mechanic then told the potential buyer more about the damage, and the potential buyer contacted police.

Timbario was arraigned Friday, and bail was set at $75,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 31.