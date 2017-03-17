SEPTA announces proposed fare increases, public hearing dates

- SEPTA has announced proposed fair changes for the Fiscal Year 2018, which include increases across all modes of travel and methods of payment.

SEPTA says they have kept with recommendations of Pennsylvania Transportation Funding and Reform Commission, in making periodic fare increases, but the 2016 increase was delayed due to the rollout of the SEPTA Key.

According to SEPTA, Fare revenues help fund SEPTA’s Operating Budget, which provides for the everyday expenses of running the system, such as labor, fuel and power.

The below fare changes are currently pending the approval of the SEPTA Board:

Cash Fare/Quick Trip: Increase from $2.25 to $2.50

Tokens/discounted single ride with Key: From $1.80 to $2

Transit Transfers would remain unchanged at $1

Disabled Fare: From $1 to $1.25

Paratransit/Shared Ride: $4 to $4.25

Weekly TransPass: From $24 to $25.50 (up to 56 trips for one customer)

Monthly TransPass: from $91 to $96 (up to 240 trips for one customer)

Weekly TrailPasses: Currently $27.25-$53, depending on zone; proposed increase to $28.25 $55.75 (up to 56 trips for one customer)

Monthly TrailPasses: Currently $101-$191, depending on zone; proposed increase to $105-$204 (up to 240 trips for one customer)

Convenience Pass: From $8 to $9

Independence Pass: Individual - $12 to $13; Family - $29 to $30

Ten Trip Discounted Fares for Regional Rail: Currently $38-80 depending on zone; proposed increase to $40-$82.50. (Please note: Ten-Trip Tickets will be replaced upon implementation of the SEPTA Key)

For other Regional Rail fare proposals, such as pre-paid single trips, on-board purchases and Intermediate One-Way fares, please refer to the attached fare chart.

Parking: Regional Rail surface lot daily parking fee would increase from $1 to $1.25 with implementation of the SEPTA Key. Surface lot monthly permits would increase from $20 to $25.

SEPTA will hold public hearings regarding the proposed fare increase starting April 19.