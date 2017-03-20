Police ID man who was shot, run over by minivan

- Philadelphia Police have identified a 23-year-old man who they say was shot several times and was later run over by a passing minivan.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of N. 68th Street Thursday night, just before midnight, for a report of an accident involving a pedestrian.

Officers arrived on scene to find Michaul Armstead underneath of a Dodge Caravan, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his head. Medics pronounced Armstead dead on scene a short time later.

Police say initial investigations indicate gunshots were heard in the area around 10:45 p.m. The driver of the minivan tells police he was driving up to the back of his home when he hit something on the ground that he previously believed was a trash bag.

When the driver got out of his car he found the Armstead under his vehicle and immediately contacted police.

Police say the driver alerted police and is not consider a suspect in the shooting, and the victim was not found with any identification on his person.