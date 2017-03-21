Police: Fake red-light camera fines found in mailboxes

- Police in Chester County have a warning for residents after suspicious letters wound up in some Westtown Township mailboxes.

The letters read that the residents were captured speeding on camera on East Pleasant Grove Road, and that a fine of $96.00 must be paid in cash by March 26, 2017.

The letters include photograph's of the resident's car, along with the property owner's last name and complete mailing address.

Residents were asked in the letter to leave their cash in the mailbox, and sent a notification via e-mail to report the payment is ready for pick-up. The letter included the seal of the Wesstown Township Police Department.

Victims reported finding the letters on Dodgson Road, Cockburn Drive, and Lofting Lane in Pleasant Grove.

Police say the letters and claims are fake, and that the scammers are taking those photos from people's driveways. The department went on to say that they do not send speeding violations in this format, and does not collect cash for traffic violations.

Investigators have asked anyone who may have received one of these violations, to please contact the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department at 610-692-5100.