Willow Grove man charged with possession of child pornography

- Authorities in Montgomery County have arrested and charged a Willow Grove man for allegedly possessing and distributing sexually explicit images of children.

Andrew Liebman, of Willow Grove was arrested and charged with multiple felonies earlier this week including dissemination of child pornography, sexual abuse of children/child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility.

Investigators say an Abington Township Detective was conduction an undercover, electronic communications operation online back in late October of 2016, when the investigation began.

The investigation led the detective to a computer that was set up to anonymously share files with other. The detective connected to the computer and received 366 sexually explicit image files and 24 video files of the same nature.

Investigators reviewed the files and determined they depicted children under the age of 18 engaged in sexual acts or in sexually explicit poses.

The computer was traced back to Liebman's home according to the District Attorney's office. Liebman's computer was seized, and investigators found sexually explicit images and videos of child pornography.

Liebman was arrested this past Saturday and arraigned before he was released on $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30th.