Sources: Feds poised to take action against DA Williams

- U.S. Attorney's Office out of New Jersey plans to hold a press conference this afternoon. Sources tell FOX 29 they are poised to take action in the Seth William's investigation.

Federal authorities launched their investigation into Williams in 2015, questioning his acceptance of certain gifts and favors.

As part of the federal grand jury probe, subpoenas were issued to the political action committee Williams used while running for office.

Last year the investigation expanded into Williams’ personal finances, along with the finances of the ‘Second Chance Foundation’ charity he started in 2011.

Williams, who began his term as District Attorney in 2010, was fined by the city's Board of Ethics as a result of the ethics violations connected to the acceptance of gifts.

The ethics violations surfaced last summer when Williams released amended statements of financial interest detailing thousands of dollars in gifts he received from 2010 to 2015, including $45,000 dollars in roof repairs and other home improvements.

Williams apologized, vowing to win back the trust of Philadelphians.

Back in February, Williams announced that he would not seek a third-term in the democratic primaries this May.

"After devoting more than 20 years of service to the city that I love and grew up in, as an assistant District Attorney, and as the Inspector General, and now as the District Attorney, I have made the very difficult decision not to seek re-election to a third term as the District Attorney of the City of Philadelphia," Williams said Friday.