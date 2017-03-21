College student dies following on campus skateboard accident

SWARTHMORE, Pa. (AP) - A student injured in a skateboard accident at a suburban Philadelphia college has died.

Swarthmore College sophomore Sam Jenkins was injured Friday afternoon on Magill Walk, which leads to the main administration building, according to an e-mail put out by the school.

An official at Crozer Chester Medical Center said Jenkins, of Wickford, Rhode Island, died Sunday.

President Valerie Smith says Jenkins was "a creative, joyful, and gentle individual whose infectious enthusiasm and genuine kindness made a lasting impact on our community."

The college said Jenkins built his own motorcycle and dreamed of running his own video game development studio.

Swarthmore says it's planning a memorial service. No date has been set yet.