Authorities: Two infants found unresponsive in Lindenwold, NJ

- Police in Lindenwold, New Jersey are investigating an incident in which two infants were found unresponsive Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a home on the 500 block of Bilper Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

Police confirmed to FOX 29 that they were called to the scene for an emergency calling for emergency medical assistance, but further details of the case were not immediately made available.

The Camden County Prosecutor has confirmed two children under the age of one were found unresponsive.

A neighbor, Ebony Bell, told the Courier-Post that the children's mother exited the home appearing distraught and their grandmother was kept from entering. She says officials then carried out two black bags.

Investigators later carried large paper bags out of the apartment.

The investigation is ongoing.