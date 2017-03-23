Philadelphia Police Officer charged with abusing, abandoning dog

- Philadelphia Police have arrested one of their own, months after authorities say he abused a dog and left it for dead in Wissahickon Valley Park.

Mikel Long, was arrested Thursday, four months after the dog was found in a trash bag in the park. Long has been charged with two misdemeanors for animal cruelty, one misdemeanor for possession of an instrument of a crime, and one summary charge of animal cruelty, according to the PSPCA

A woman on a walk with her own dog in the park spotted movement out of the corner of her eye. Soon after she realized that movement came from a trashbag, with the dog's head sticking out of it.

The PSPCA says Long had not only dumped the dog in the park, but he had stuffed her into a garbage bag and tied it up.

The PSPCA cared for the dog and nursed it back to health. The dog was named Cranberry in light of the Thanksgiving season at the time she was found. She has since been adopted and is "living large" according to FOX 29's Lucy Noland.

"This arrest is the culmination of some very good police work completed by my department and the Philadelphia Police Department's Internal Affairs unit. We are grateful that we are able to bring forward the individual we believe perpetrated this act of cruelty. We're anxious for justice to be served through our court system," said PSPCA HLE Director Nicole Wilson.

The PSPCA has set up a donation page to help dogs like Cranberry: https://pspca.org/cranberry/