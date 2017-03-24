1 killed in fiery I-76 crash, ramp reopened

Posted:Mar 24 2017 06:47AM EDT

Updated:Mar 24 2017 08:25AM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) -

Police are continuing to investigate a deadly 3-car crash on I-76 early Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. on I-76 westbound near the exit for Route 1 northbound.

Investigators say the incident occurred with a single car crash that caused a car to catch fire. As a result of that crash, a second car stopped, and was struck by a third on the ramp.

The driver inside the first vehicle that caught fire was pronounced dead as a result of the crash. Motorists in the other vehicles were not injured.

 

The ramp to Route 1 Northbound was temporarily closed, but has since been reopened. 

App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories