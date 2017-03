2 found dead in Maple Shade apartment Local News 2 found dead in Maple Shade apartment Officials in Maple Shade, New Jersey are investigating the deaths of two people at the Fox Meadow Apartments Friday.

- Officials in Maple Shade, New Jersey are investigating the deaths of two people at the Fox Meadow Apartments Friday.

Officials were called to the scene on the 100 block of Fox Meadow Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday evening.

Police arrived on scene to find two people dead in a first floor apartment.

The prosecutor's office is on scene, and no further information has been available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.