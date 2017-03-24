Armed suspect shot by tenant in attempted home invasion

- An armed home invasion suspect was shot by his would-be victim during an incident early Friday morning in Wissonoming, according to Philadelphia Police.

The incident occurred on the 6100 block of Hegerman Street around 12:30 a.m.

Police say the 26-year-old suspect knocked on the door, and when the man inside the home opened the door, he saw the gun and attempted to grab it.

According to police, another tenant heard the struggle, grabbed his own gun and shot the suspect.

The suspect was taken to Aria Torrsedale hospital in critical condition.