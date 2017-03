- Four people were rescued from a house fire in Aston, Delaware County early Friday morning.

The fire broke out just before 4:30 a.m. on Shubrook Lane.

Firefighters had to rescue four people from the come, and at least one person was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The flames were brought under control a short time after the fire began.

Multiple pets were reportedly inside the home. At least one did not survive.