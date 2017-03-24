Authorities investigate suspected homicide in Clayton, NJ

- The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and local police say they are investigating a suspected homicide in Clayton, New Jersey.

Officers were called to the scene on Downs Street around 4:41 a.m. Friday morning.

SKYFOX was over the scene where several law enforcement agencies could be seen both inside and outside of a home.

The home was barricaded off by police, as investigators processed the scene.

