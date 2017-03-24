National Cheesesteak Day freebies and deals

- Philadelphians rejoice, for Friday is National Cheesesteak Day!

That means Philly's favorite Sandwich is being honored all across the nation today!

According to Philadelphia's official tourism site, Pat Olivieri invented the cheesesteak in the 1930s.

You can get in on the celebration with some freebies and deals.

Tony Luke's will be giving away cheesesteaks from non to 6 p.m. at the shop in The Crossings at Twin Oaks in Sicklerville.

Adelphia restaurant in Deptford will roll back the price of its cheesesteaks to $4.95.

O'Donnell's Restaurant & Bar in Gloucester City will give out samples of its heavyweight fight "Belly Buster" cheesesteak from 3 to 7 p.m. with a purchase.