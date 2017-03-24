Car parked across from 30th Street Station raises questions, concerns Local News Car parked across from 30th Street Station raises questions, concerns Parking tickets! We've all had to deal with them at one time or another...

But when you see a car with a stack of them, covering a windshield, you have to wonder, what's going on?

Residents in University City saw it happen. A car sitting in the same place for several months. Now, people are asking; why?

Most people in the city would love to have a free parking spot for the last four months, even if it's in a 20-minute loading zone.

Well, one car owner has been getting away with it. Then FOX 29 started asking questions.

With a thick coat of dirt covering the windshield and 6 parking tickets under the wipers, the silver Kia parked on 30th and JFK has become somewhat of a local mystery.

"That car has been there since last year. We're talking like prior to Thanksgiving," University City resident Wilson Rivera explained.

Although the sign says the spot is a 20-minute loading zone, Rivera says he's been walking by that same car for four months.

He's been wondering who the car belongs to, and why it is still there.

One weather parking ticket was written back on December 30th. Two more were so old, their dates couldn't even be made out. The tow sticker was half way ripped off.

Homeland Security expert Ed Turzanski says the abandoned car is more than illegal parked. It could be a security risk hidden in plain sight.

The car is a half a block from 30th Street Station, across the street from a bus depot, and just feet away from a railroad bridge.

Even back in January FOX 29's Steve Keeley tweeted about the car. Back then it even had 5 parking tickets but never towed.

"If you see something say something. Say it to the police. And if the police don't act. Call the FBI. Call Homeland Security," Turzanksi explained.

Just 2-hours FOX 29 started making calls, the Philadelphia Parking Authority not only showed up, but the Philadelphia Police Bomb Squad also responded.

Technicians came to the scene inspected the car and gave it the all clear, and finally months later the silver Kia was on its way to impound.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority tells us it will look into why this car was sitting here so long.

They're also looking into who owns the car.