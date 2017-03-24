Youth hockey coach faces sex assault charges in DE, NJ

WOODBURY, N.J. (WTXF/AP) - Authorities in New Jersey and Delaware are charging a Pennsylvania man who was a youth hockey coach with sexually assaulting and having a sexual contact with minors.

Police in New Castle County, Delaware are began investigating reports of sexual abuse involving 55-year-old Walter 'Tracy' Ferinden in June of 2016, as part of a joint investigation with the Gloucester County Prosecutor's office in New Jersey. Victims had reported abuse in both Delaware and New Jersey.

Authorities form both states say the charges stem from the 1980s and 1990s and involve youngsters who played hockey. Delaware officials say both of the Delaware victims are male, and were under the age of 18 at the time of the alleged incidents.

Monday, Ferinden turned himself into police and was charged with 9 counts of second-degree unlawful sexual contact. He was arraigned and released after posting $25,000 bail.

Based on the investigation, detectives believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with any information pertaining to this investigation to contact Det. Escheman at (302) 395-2745 or via email at JCEscheman@nccde.org.