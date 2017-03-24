Woman convicted of kidnapping infant from KOP mall

- Cherie Amoore was in court Friday, accepting a stipulated bench trial over the kidnapping of a 7-week-old baby from the King of Prussia mall. A stipulated bench trial means she accepts the evidence is sufficient to convict her in this case.

Back in March of 2016, investigators say Amoore struck up a conversation with the baby's mother at the King of Prussia Mall by saying she had a boy the same age.

She followed the woman and her family to several stores and joined them at the food court. When the newborn became fussy, she asked if she could hold him while the mother took a phone call and tended to another child. Amoore then walked off with the boy.

Mall security video, along with a number tips from the Amoore's family, led police to find the baby unharmed at Amoore's apartment in Tredyffrin Township.

According to a criminal complaint, Amoore told authorities she had given birth to a baby boy on February 11th, but that he had died within hours. She's quoted as saying of the baby she's accused of taking, "I held him and all those feelings rushed back. I just wanted my baby. It felt like i was holding my son again. It felt so good. I didn't want to lose that feeling. I was crazy."

Amoore is the daughter of longtime Philadelphia Republican strategist and party leader Renee Amoore. Renee Amoore appears frequently as a guest on Good Day Philadelphia.