Bucks County bus driver quits on spot, leaves kids on bus

- The Neshaminy School District experienced a bizarre school bus incident in Lower Southampton Township on Friday.

When Lower Southampton Township Police officers stopped a school bus for failing to stop at a stop sign in Feasterville, the driver had an interesting reaction.

After the officer issued the citation, the driver announced he was quitting. Then he simply walked away.

The officer contacted the bus company to send another driver.

The children were never in any danger and were supervised by police until the bus company representatives arrived.

The police are not releasing the driver’s name.