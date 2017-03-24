3-alarm fire rips through metal manufacturing plant in Croydon, PA Local News 5-alarm fire rips through metal manufacturing plant in Croydon, PA A metal manufacturing plant in Bucks County became an inferno during rush hour on Friday.

The smoke from the fire in Croydon, PA could be seen for miles. The building is home to several businesses, and many of the employees are wondering what’s next.

Fox 29 was at the scene along Bristol Pike as firefighters tried to get the fire under control.

The fire happened in an industrial area along State Road, quickly elevating to three alarms Friday morning with 15 fire companies responding.

It’s still not clear what started the massive blaze at the century old metal company, which does contract work for the navy.

Dawn and Paul Kervick' s two sons work there. Both had left for the day, thankfully. The fire started around 5 a.m.

“I don't know if they are going to rebuild start another place,” Paul said. “They gotta continue working somewhere. I don't know what they're going to do”

Fortunately, none of the employees were hurt.

An investigation is underway.