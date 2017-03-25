Allentown police investigate American Plaza homicide [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Police investigate Allentown homicide Local News Allentown police investigate American Plaza homicide One man is dead, and two other people are hurt in an overnight shooting in Allentown.

On Saturday, March 25 at around 2:30 a.m., Allentown Police officers were working an extra duty assignment at Club Dubai located in the American Plaza when they responded to the east end of the parking lot to investigate a disturbance.

While responding to the disturbance, officers heard multiple gunshots. The officers then observed a male with a handgun actively shooting at pedestrians in the area.

One police officer opened fire on the gunman, who quickly hopped into a car and sped away.

Three victims were located with gunshot wounds and transported to local hospitals for treatment. One of those victims succumbed to his injuries. No word on the extent of the other two victims’ injuries.

Since the shooting, police have identified the shooter as Joshua Colon, a 25-year-old man from Allentown.

Colon has been charged with 1 count of Criminal Homicide and 2 counts of Criminal Attempt to commit Criminal Homicide. Colon has been arraigned by Magisterial Judge Halal and is currently being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.He will be held without bail.

This is an ongoing investigation.