Midred Angus Rucker—Temple grad, Philly teacher, and loving foster grandparent—turns 103

Midred Angus Rucker—Temple grad, Philly teacher, and loving foster grandparent—turns 103 today
Midred Angus Rucker—Temple grad, Philly teacher, and loving foster grandparent—turns 103 today

Posted:Mar 25 2017 07:35PM EDT

Updated:Mar 25 2017 07:37PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - On Sunday, March 26, New Covenant Church of Philadelphia is celebrating the 103rd birthday of Mildred Agnes Rucker.

Mildred, who has been a member of New Covenant since 1982, is a native of Fayetteville, NC and resident of Philadelphia for over 80 years.

The congregation describes Mildred as having an “incredible energy and love for serving others,” which has remained steadfast throughout the many decades of her life.

After receiving a Nursing Degree from Temple University, she had a highly-fulfilling career as a Private Duty Nurse, then as an Assistant Teacher in the Philadelphia Public Schools.

Until age 96, this remarkable centenarian also served as a loving foster grandparent to numerous deserving children.

App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories